Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 13,132 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 138.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $195,944.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,579.20. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FFBC

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.