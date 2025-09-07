Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $156,019,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 39,199.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,132,000 after purchasing an additional 442,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 276,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 527.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.29.

Primerica Price Performance

Primerica stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.85 and its 200 day moving average is $268.93. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $230.98 and a one year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

