Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 8,618 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

