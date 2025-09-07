Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,837,000 after buying an additional 6,001,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,844,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,236,000 after buying an additional 3,050,420 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 12.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,997,000 after buying an additional 2,650,827 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $71,839,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $47,389,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

NiSource Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:NI opened at $40.35 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

