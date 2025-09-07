Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 255 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $662,167.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,855. This represents a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3%

DKS opened at $221.39 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

