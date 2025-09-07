Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $278.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $283.47.

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,507.20. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,192. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

