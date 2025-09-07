Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGTX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,809.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,213,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,526 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,545,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,442,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,744,000 after purchasing an additional 281,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 687,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 205,111 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.88. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

