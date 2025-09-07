Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. $SPR

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit Aerosystems were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Spirit Aerosystems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98.

Spirit Aerosystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Spirit Aerosystems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

