Vident Advisory LLC Buys 11,399 Shares of Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Burford Capital by 350.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 196,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 152,738 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,586,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BUR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, CIO Jonathan Todd Molot sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 3,406,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,736,725. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,385.20. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,700. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BUR opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.66. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.02 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

