Vident Advisory LLC Buys 25,529 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $4,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $3,022,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 90,462 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $2,884,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. The trade was a 40.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

