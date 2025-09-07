Vident Advisory LLC Buys 28,850 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. $EC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,214,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 321,132 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 968,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $3,019,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

