Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Vident Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Adeia by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,317,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 147,971 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Adeia by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,276,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Adeia by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 121,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adeia by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adeia by 122.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 528,617 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

ADEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.