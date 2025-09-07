Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 222.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 52.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 56.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $200.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Harmony Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Truist Financial began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

