Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $339.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.54 and its 200 day moving average is $343.91.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.