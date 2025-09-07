Vident Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 175.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Masco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,456,000 after buying an additional 305,156 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $75.87 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.02.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

