Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stake in ITT Inc. $ITT

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,564,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,237,000 after buying an additional 326,947 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,125,000 after purchasing an additional 904,654 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,784,000 after purchasing an additional 171,474 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 928,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 0.7%

ITT stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $174.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day moving average of $148.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

