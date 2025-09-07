Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 128.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $187.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.89. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $200,805.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,211.10. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,862 shares of company stock worth $1,018,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

