Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 125,551 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 1,917.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ryanair by 996.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ryanair by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 188,575 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $67.18.

Ryanair Increases Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.534 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 120.0%. This is a positive change from Ryanair’s previous special dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

