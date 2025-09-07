Vident Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal $MT

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,872,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,021,000 after purchasing an additional 337,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 277,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 283,758 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.0% in the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 560,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $11,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ArcelorMittal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Shares of MT opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

