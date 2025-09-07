Vident Advisory LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $14,190,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 199,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 76,585 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 250,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 0.6%

ARLP opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.58. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.57 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 132.60%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

