Vident Advisory LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 440.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 139,500.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. Baird R W upgraded shares of Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Hub Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.