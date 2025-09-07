Vident Advisory LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Grifols, S.A. $GRFS

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 134.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,605,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after buying an additional 2,083,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,045,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,642,000 after buying an additional 324,869 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 50.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,452,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 823,456 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,157,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 191,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 24.1% during the first quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 975,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 189,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.64. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Grifols Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Grifols to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Grifols from $7.60 to $10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRFS

About Grifols

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.