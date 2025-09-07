Vident Advisory LLC Has $499,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Steven Madden by 71.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 441,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 183,769 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Steven Madden by 64.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 612.4% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 106,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 490,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 248,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SHOO opened at $30.32 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $556.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

