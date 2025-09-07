Vident Advisory LLC Has $523,000 Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 164.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Insmed by 546.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Insmed by 60.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $3,492,498.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,848.78. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $13,031,123.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,630.36. This trade represents a 35.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,320 shares of company stock valued at $54,581,793 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSM opened at $145.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. William Blair started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insmed from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

