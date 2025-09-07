Vident Advisory LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $365,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,500. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $183.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $185.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.29 and a 200-day moving average of $173.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

