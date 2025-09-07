Vident Advisory LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 1,881.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,882 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,101 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 2,635,339.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 99.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,909,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,082,000 after purchasing an additional 952,791 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $149,837.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 358,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,740,905.60. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,072,257.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 597,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,267,374.14. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,910,783 shares of company stock valued at $111,188,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Up 17.6%

NYSE IOT opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

