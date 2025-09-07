Vident Advisory LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.42.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $261.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average of $212.03.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 5.81%.The company had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,268 shares in the company, valued at $47,846,332.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $642,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 140,489 shares in the company, valued at $30,106,792.70. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,941 shares of company stock worth $6,980,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.