Vident Advisory LLC Invests $488,000 in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TALO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,472 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1,229.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 732,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,861,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,250,000 after acquiring an additional 433,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,544,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 9,550,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,738,000 after acquiring an additional 331,109 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Talos Energy Trading Down 2.5%

TALO opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talos Energy news, Director Paula R. Glover sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $59,680.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.