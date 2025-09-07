Vident Advisory LLC Invests $587,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Vident Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 458,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $571.74 million, a PE ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $42.76.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $317,656.83. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,098.59. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

