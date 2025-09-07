Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Fabrinet $FN

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 40.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN opened at $369.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.73 and its 200 day moving average is $251.12. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $377.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

