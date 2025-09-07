Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of AMN opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $658.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.89 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

