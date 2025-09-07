Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. $OXM

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 288,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $4,775,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $629.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.80.

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.12 per share, with a total value of $260,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,607.56. The trade was a 12.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Trauber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,002.32. The trade was a 297.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,818 shares of company stock valued at $686,724. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

