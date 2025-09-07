Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $150.27 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $207.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,924,382.80. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.38.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

