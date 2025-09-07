Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 813 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $7,899,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $68,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.5% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $127.08 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $116.53 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $142.64.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

