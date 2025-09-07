Vident Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 238.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 70,718 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 360.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.6%

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $844.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 8.35%.AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 90.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AB. Wall Street Zen raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

