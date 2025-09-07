Vident Advisory LLC Raises Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,590. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

