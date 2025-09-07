Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.