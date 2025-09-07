Vident Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,518 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,234,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,846 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 1st quarter valued at $20,094,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,173,000 after acquiring an additional 830,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 792,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 787,399 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SBS opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.86. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

SBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

