Vident Advisory LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $11,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 156,173 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $4,103,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $4,082,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $317.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 8.33%.Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

