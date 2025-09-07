Vident Advisory LLC Sells 16,357 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2,163.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.80, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.89 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.