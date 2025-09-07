Vident Advisory LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of CGI Group, Inc. $GIB

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 9,881.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

CGI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $96.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80. CGI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. CGI Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CGI Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

CGI Group Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.