Vident Advisory LLC Sells 4,276 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Teradata by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Wall Street Zen lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of TDC opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. Teradata Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.73 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

