Vident Advisory LLC Sells 9,035 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 372.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 112.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $116,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,672.31. This trade represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

