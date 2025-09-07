Vident Advisory LLC Sells 922 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 221,903 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 713,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 109,655 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,674,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $400,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,712.44. The trade was a 33.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 16,389 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $626,223.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,052.73. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,330 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

