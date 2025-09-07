Vident Advisory LLC Takes $558,000 Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. Avista Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). Avista had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 9.13%.The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.29%.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,196.24. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,227.68. This represents a 14.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

