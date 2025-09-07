Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. $MIST

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIST. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

