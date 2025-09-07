Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ultralife Corporation $ULBI

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,292,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 188,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultralife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ultralife Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ULBI opened at $7.12 on Friday. Ultralife Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Ultralife had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 29,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,348.58. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,128,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,486.53. This trade represents a 2.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 58,664 shares of company stock worth $387,049. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

