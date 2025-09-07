Walleye Capital LLC Has $51,000 Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. $MX

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,777 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,458,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 772,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $339,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 64.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 184,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 72,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 574,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MX opened at $2.98 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

In other news, insider Camillo Martino acquired 30,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 259,127 shares in the company, valued at $735,920.68. This trade represents a 13.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shin Young Park acquired 10,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 251,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,625.82. The trade was a 4.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

