Walleye Capital LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. $HOWL

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

