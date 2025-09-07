Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Atomera Incorporated $ATOM

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atomera by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atomera by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of ATOM opened at $3.17 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.13.

About Atomera

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 90.84% and a negative net margin of 15,555.37%.

(Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.